Govt extends Ayushman Bharat health scheme to Central Armed Police Forces

AMN / GUWAHATI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched the Ayushman CAPF health scheme in Guwahati for about 28 lakh Central Armed Police Forces and their families in all the states where Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is operational.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Home Nityananda Rai, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Shah paid triunites to Netaji Subhash Bose. He said, it was a great occasion coinciding with the Parakram Diwas to start Ayushman Bharat scheme for the Central Armed Police Forces.

The Home Minister remembered the sacrifice and bravery of the central para military forces in nation’s building.

Mr. Shah said that the Centre is committed for the welfare of the security forces and their family members and the government decided to launch Ayushman Bharat CAPF for them.