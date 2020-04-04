FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2020 05:22:09      انڈین آواز
Govt exempts shops of agricultural machinery, tea industry from lockdown

AMN

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the 4th addendum to the guidelines issued regarding lockdown to fight COVID-19, to exempt shops of agricultural machinery and its spare parts.

The fourth addendum issued by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla yesterday exempted shops for truck repairs on highways, preferably at fuel pumps as well as the tea industry, including plantations with maximum 50 per cent workers.

The MHA said that social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured in each of these activities.

