Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK

The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recently amended Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules 2021). The Committees are composed of three members each.

The Electronics and Information Technology Ministry said, the GAC is a piece of the overall policy and legal framework to ensure that the Internet in India is Open, Safe, Trusted and Accountable. This process is going to be completely digital and online, it added.

Here, the users will have the option to appeal against the decision of the Grievance officer of the social media and other online intermediaries before this new Appellate body. The Committee will endeavour to address the users’ appeals within a period of 30 days. The users can make their appeals on the www.gac.gov.in