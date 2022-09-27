Govt ensures right to health to poorest of the poor in the country: Amit Shah

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today said that Narendra Modi Government has ensured right to health to the poorest of the poor in the country. Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone of a 750-bed ESIC hospital at Kalol in Gandhinagar, Shah said that for the first time, after the Independence, the government has allocated a huge budget of 64,000 crore rupees for building health infrastructure under the Ayushman Bharat Health Mission.

Mr Shah further said the government is stressing the importance of building new medical infrastructure and increasing the number of doctors in the country. He said the government is planning to establish 22 new AIIMS in the country. It has also sanctioned 75 new medical colleges. Mr. Shah said the number of MBBS, PG seats were almost doubled during the last eight years. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Environment Bhupendra Yadav and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were present on the occasion.

Later in the day, the Home Minister is scheduled to attend a series of functions in the Gandhinagar district. He will inaugurate the newly-built underpass by Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. Mr. Shah will also perform the groundbreaking of the new building of Gujarat Technological University at Lekawada. The Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various developmental works at Mahakali temple in Ambod. During his day-long visit, Mr Amit Shah will also offer prayers at Vardayini Mata Temple and Bahucharaji Temple.