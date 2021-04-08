Govt Deploys additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of earthquakes in Delhi NCR

Field studies to characterize the subsurface structures using geophysical techniques

WEB DESK

The National Capital Region of Delhi and its surroundings had experienced minor and small magnitude earthquakes during April to August 2020. The epicentre of these earthquakes were located in areas of NE Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar. The National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi had consulted with a few experts and it was felt to deploy additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of earthquake activity in and around Delhi and to carry out field studies to characterize the subsurface structures using geophysical techniques such as Magneto tellurics. Accordingly, NCS has taken up the following studies: