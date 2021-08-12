Govt demands apology from opposition for unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha

file photo

Staff Reporter

Government has demanded opposition’s apology to the nation for unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha saying its undemocratic and violent behaviour during the Monsoon Sessions is a dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that strict and exemplary action should be taken against those opposition MPs who broke rules. He said, it was pre-decided by Congress and its friendly allies to not allow Parliament to function.

The Minister said, some Opposition members desecrated the sanctity of the House by climbing the reporters’ table, throwing the Rule Book at the Chair and manhandling the marshals. He added that opposition’s behaviour was an assault on the dignity of the institution. Mr. Joshi alleged that opposition members had threatened that if government attempts to pass more bills, there will be even more serious damage in Parliament.

He also questioned Opposition allegations that bills were passed in din. He said, the government continuously approached Opposition to ensure smooth functioning of both the houses, but they were adamant in not allowing the house to function. The Minister added that during UPA rule between 2004 to 2014, several important bills were passed in din.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that opposition has misbehaved throughout the session only because they do not want issues of public welfare to be discussed. He added that opposition behaviour in Rajya Sabha was a new low of Parliamentary democracy. Mr. Goyal said Opposition’s approach of ‘my way or the highway’ is highly condemnable. He also rejected opposition allegations that outsiders were called in the House. Mr Goyal called for a thorough investigation and strict action against those found guilty.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the anarchy from streets to Parliament was Opposition’s only agenda during monsoon session. He added that Secretary General’s table in the House is not meant for dancing and protesting. The press conference was also attended by Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan.