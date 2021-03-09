Govt defends FCI’s decision to ask farmers to upload land records

WEB DESK

The government today defended Food Corporation of India’s decision wherein farmers in Punjab have been asked to upload their land records details for payments of their produce.

Responding to supplementaries in Lok Sabha, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said, the move is aimed at bringing transparency in the payment system and disburse payment directly into their bank accounts.

Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had raised this issue objecting to FCI’s move. She said, it will adversely affect the interests of farmers.

Rejecting the apprehensions, Mr. Goyal asserted that the centre is committed to protect the interest of the farmers by adopting digital payment method. Without naming Punjab, he said, only one state is opposing this move and wants to continue with the ongoing system.