Govt declares two outfits as terror organisations under UAPA

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday designated the Khalistan Tiger Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. A Punjab resident, Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, who is presently based in Pakistan’s Lahore, was also designated as an “individual terrorist” under the anti-terror law.

The Ministry’s notification said that the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) surfaced in the year 2020 as a terrorist outfit. It draws its cadre from various proscribed terrorist organisations, such as the Lashker-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and Harkat-ul-Jehad-E-Islami, and is involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling, and carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The notification added that the outfit threatens security forces and incites people on social media platforms to join terrorist outfits fighting against India.