Govt declares 18 more individuals as terrorists under UAPA

WEB DESK

As many as 18 more individuals have been declared as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Home Ministry said, the Union Government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in August 2019, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist.

Prior to this amendment, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organizations.

The Ministry said, reinforcing the commitment of strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, the Union Government has declared the eighteen more individuals as designated terrorists.

Home Minister Amit Shah has unequivocally reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to fight terrorism.

By invoking the amended provision, the Union Government designated four individuals in September last year as terrorist and nine individuals in July this year as terrorists.