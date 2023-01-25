इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2023 12:49:41      انڈین آواز
Govt convenes all party meeting on January 30 ahead of Budget Session of Parliament

Staff Reporter

The government has convened an all-party meeting on the 30th of this month, ahead of Budget Session of Parliament. The meeting will be held at 12 noon in Parliament House Complex. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers and floor leaders of political parties representing both the House of Parliament will attend it. The government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament during the session.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence from 31st of this month. The session will start with the Address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses in the Central Hall at 11 a.m. The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both the Houses on the first day of the session. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on 1st of February.

