AMN

The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 19, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The session will commence on July 20 and will continue till August 11 in the old building. Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi urged all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the Monsoon Session. In a tweet, Mr Joshi said, there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 day