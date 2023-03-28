Govt constitutes Committee to monitor stock of Tur Pulses

staff Reporter

The Government has constituted a Committee to monitor the stock of Tur held by entities such as importers, millers, stockists, and traders in close coordination with the state governments.



The decision has come against the backdrop of reports of market players not releasing stocks despite the regular arrival of imports in good quantities. The Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry said the Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare.

The Ministry said, the Government is closely watching the stock position of other pulses in the domestic market to take necessary preemptive measures in the event of an unwarranted price rise in the coming months. Earlier, the Government had issued an advisory to the States and Union Territories in August last year, to enforce stock disclosure in respect of Tur under the Essential Commodities Act.



Our correspondent reports that the latest announcement of a Committee to monitor stock disclosure indicates the Government’s intention to deal with hoarders and unscrupulous speculators in the market. It also indicates the Government’s determination to keep prices of Tur under control in months ahead.