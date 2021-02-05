Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
Govt committed towards development of Gaon, Gareeb and Kisan, says Tomer in Rajya Sabha

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted in Rajya Sabha that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards the development of Gaon, Gareeb and Kisan in the country.

Rajya Sabha today reconvened to discuss further on the Motion of thanks on the President’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament.

Participating in the discussion Mr. Tomar said that despite holding a series of threadbare level talks with the farmer unions, none of the unions came up with the provisions which they think are contentious.

The Minister said the farm laws allow farmers to sell their produce even outside the APMC Mandis. He added that in the open market the farmers are not required to pay the tax levied in the Mandis.

Responding to multiple queries of the opposition members regarding contract farming in the farm acts, the minister emphatically asserted that in order to protect the interests of the farmers the provisions of the new laws allow farmers to move out of the contract anytime.

Mr. Tomar said the government is committed towards the goal of doubling farmers’ income and the new farm laws are an instrument to achieve the same.

Agriculture Minister said that the Country showed exemplary discipline during COVID induced lockdown in the country. He said, the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their strict adherence by the citizens is praiseworthy which resulted in achieving a healthy recovery rate of patients.

Mr. Tomar added that the country witnessed complete turnaround in its capacity to manufacture PPE kits putting it in a spot that it could even export it to other countries.

He said, India has started a vaccination drive against covid along with extending helping hands to other countries as well. Mr. Tomar said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always advocated for making Village Panchayats financially strong.

He informed that about 2 lakh 80 thousand crore rupees will be spent through the village panchayats in the country to make them financially viable and growth oriented. He said, the SWAMITVA scheme, which was implanted on pioneer basis in 6 states has now been extended to all states.

Lauding the revamping of MGNREGA scheme under the NDA government, Mr. Tomar asserted that unlike the handling of the scheme under UPA regime, the government has ensured that work done under MGNREGA adds viable infrastructure in the country.

The Minister said, the Self Help Groups in rural India have been empowered financially to reinvigorate developmental efforts in villages. Highlighting the achievements of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – Grameen, Mr. Tomar said that the government has taken significant efforts towards easing of life in rural India.

The Agriculture Minister informed that about 1 lakh 15 thousand crore rupees have been sent directly into the accounts of the farmers in the country under the PM-KISAN yojana.

Adding that the Country has nearly 86 percent small and marginal farmers, Mr. Tomar said that the Centre has decided to create 10 thousand new FPOs with a financial aid of over 6 thousand crore.

He said these FPOs will help the small and marginal farmers to make use of the best infrastructure for farming along with easing other aids to them.

Mr. Tomar said, the government provided 1 lakh crore rupees for creation and upscaling of Agriculture Infrastructure in the country. He added that the 100 Kisan Rails started by the Centre has also helped farmers to reach out to bigger and profitable markets.

