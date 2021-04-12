NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
Govt committed to uplift MSME sector: Gadkari

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION MINISTER for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is committed for the uplift of MSME sector in the country. He said, the government is taking several steps to increase the contribution of MSME’s industries in the economy, facilitating export capabilities and generation of job in this sector. He added that these steps will generate five crore employment in this sector.

Addressing a conference on Digitalization-The Key for MSMEs Rise to Resilience today, the Minister said, the overall contribution of MSME sector in the economy will be enhanced to 40 per cent from the present level of 30 per cent in the coming years. He said, works are in progress to increase the exports from MSME’s industries.

Highlighting the importance of Digitalization in the MSME sector, Mr. Gadkari said, systems can be made transparent, time bound and result oriented through digitalization. He said, E-market is the future of India and digitalization in marketing, manufacturing process and governance can take this sector to a new height.

SPORTS

Hockey: Dominant India outplay Argentina 3-0 in the FIH Pro League

HPL 2020-21 - M86 - Men ARG v IND 11/4/21,Argentina, Capital Federal Location: CENARD PHOTO: Rodrigo Jarami ...

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates KICE in Rowing in Srinagar

AMN Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Rowing in Srinag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

