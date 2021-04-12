Govt committed to uplift MSME sector: Gadkari

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION MINISTER for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is committed for the uplift of MSME sector in the country. He said, the government is taking several steps to increase the contribution of MSME’s industries in the economy, facilitating export capabilities and generation of job in this sector. He added that these steps will generate five crore employment in this sector.

Addressing a conference on Digitalization-The Key for MSMEs Rise to Resilience today, the Minister said, the overall contribution of MSME sector in the economy will be enhanced to 40 per cent from the present level of 30 per cent in the coming years. He said, works are in progress to increase the exports from MSME’s industries.

Highlighting the importance of Digitalization in the MSME sector, Mr. Gadkari said, systems can be made transparent, time bound and result oriented through digitalization. He said, E-market is the future of India and digitalization in marketing, manufacturing process and governance can take this sector to a new height.