Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that government was committed to increase the public healthcare spending from the existing 1.15 per cent of the GDP to 2.5 per cent by 2025.

He added that the 15th Finance Commission’s high-level group on health has concurred that healthcare spending must be raised substantially in the next five years in view of the present pandemic.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan was answering questions posed by his social media interactors on the third episode of Sunday Samvaad.

The Minister warned the people against complacency saying mask must be used even at places of worships.

He asked everyone to always raise awareness regarding COVID appropriate behaviors and re-emphasized on the need for wearing masks.

He said, the Pandemic can only be fought when the Government and society work together in tandem.

He further cautioned that ICMR’s Sero survey report should not create a sense of complacency in people.

He said, the first sero survey of May 2020 revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 per cent.

He said, ICMR’s second Sero Survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity.

Regarding wide usage of investigational therapies such as Remdesivir and Plasma Therapies, the Health Minister stated that the Government has issued regular advisories regarding their rational usage.

The private hospitals have also been advised against routine use of these investigational therapies.

On the emerging evidence that the disease not only impacts our lungs but other organ systems too, especially cardiovascular and renal, the Minister said that his Ministry has already set up committees of experts to look into these facets of COVID-19.

ICMR is also studying this subject.

Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that States have been advised to lower the prices of COVID tests. He added that he has spoken personally to several State Health Ministers regarding reduction of prices of testing in their respective states.

On a question related to ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat Yojana’, Dr. Harsh Vardhan spoke of India’s two-pronged strategy of incentivizing production and creation of common infrastructure for high-quality medicines and medical devices to make the country self-reliant.

He said, government’s commitment to North East region is evident from its plans to massively upgrade medical colleges and other infrastructure in a phased manner.