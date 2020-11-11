Govt committed to establish India as global hub of education: Pokhriyal

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the government is committed to establish India as a global hub of education.

While virtually inaugurating the National Education Day programme of IIT Bombay today, the Minister said, it is necessary to move forward with cooperation, coordination and agreement with the leading universities of the world to ensure high quality of education.

He said this has been incorporated in National Education Policy 2020 by inviting top 100 World Universities to set up campuses in India. Mr. Pokhriyal highlighted that IIT Bombay is a leading global technological institution that provides transformative education to create leaders and innovators.