FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists
Measures announced by FM will will help to stimulate economic activities: PM Modi
Co-operative banks: RBI issues guidelines to manage risk arising from outsourcing
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
Delta plus variant of concern and special surveillance being done in 12 States: Health Minister
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2021 01:39:43      انڈین آواز

Govt committed to deregulation of Indian economy & ushering in systemic reforms: FM Sitharaman

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Narendra Modi government is committed to the deregulation of the economy and ushering in systemic reforms. She said what India needs is transformational, not incremental, changes. In an article in English daily, Mrs Sitharaman said the economy welcomed the breath of fresh air with the liberalisation of 1991. She recalled the political will of the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and the then finance minister Dr Manmohan Singh for liberalising the economy 30 years back.

Finance Minister wrote, during his first term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the weeding out of 1,200 archaic laws and discarding 58 more in the second term. She mentioned that the previous government’s emotional but stand-alone call to remove poverty, garibi hatao, failed because it was not well thought-through. Mrs Sitharaman bemoaned that the past governments did not simultaneously build the necessary ecosystem for aspirational growth and choice for individuals. Highlighting the work done by the present, she wrote, every eligible and volunteering household got electricity (Ujala), a toilet (Swachhata) and a clean cooking medium (Ujjwala).

The Finance minister also said individuals and families receive cashless health care (Ayushman) and Life and Accident cover (Jeevan Jyoti Suraksha Bima). Mrs Sitharaman said, the smallest of businesses who have no security to offer can avail Mudra loans from 50,000 to ten lakh rupees. She reiterated that the government’s simple guiding philosophy is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

BCCI to host T20 World Cup in UAE and Omen in October-November

Harpal Singh Bedi The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced  that the  T20 Wor ...

Winning start at Tokyo Olympics is crucial for hockey team: Former captain Ajit Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India's only World Cup-winning captain Ajit Pal Singh feels that winning star ...

India’s Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event at ISSF World Cup shooting

AMN India’s Rahi Sarnobat won gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event in ISSF World Cup shooting in Osij ...

خبرنامہ

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz