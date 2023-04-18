Govt closely monitoring stocks of Tur and Urad pulses

WEB DESK

The Union government has taken various initiatives to monitor stocks of Tur and Urad in the country. Senior officers from the Department of Consumer Affairs visited ten locations across four states to interact and observe the stock disclosure status of Tur and Urad during the past few days.

In this regard, Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh took an internal meeting with these officers who visited major pulses markets and interacted with various market players.

During the last week, apart from holding a meeting with the All India Dal Mills Association at Indore by the Secretary on 15 April 2023, the Department deputed twelve senior officers to visit various places in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to take stock of ground reality.