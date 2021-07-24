Govt caps Trade Margin for five medical devices

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Government has capped the Trade Margin for five medical devices. They are – Pulse Oximeter, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine, Nebulizer, Digital Thermometer and Glucometer.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, exercising extraordinary powers in public interest, has capped the margin up to 70 per cent on price to distributor level. The revised MRP has come into effect from 20th of this month.

Following this, the price reduction up to 88 per cent has been reported by 91 per cent brands of these five medical devices. The downward revision of MRP has been reported by imported and domestic brands across all the categories. The highest reduction in prices for Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine and Nebulizer has been reported by importers. The move will further strengthen the government’s fight against COVID Pandemic.