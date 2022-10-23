Govt cancels FCRA licences of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation & Rajiv Gandhi Trust

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Ministry has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) for alleged violations of laws. These two NGOs are currently being headed by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Official sources said that the FCRA licences have been cancelled after carrying out an investigation against these NGOs.

The Home Ministry had formed an inter-ministerial committee in 2020 to investigate certain irregularities. The committee comprised of officers from the Ministries of Home and Finance as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation. The committee was mandated to investigate if the trusts, run by the Gandhi family and other Congress leaders allegedly manipulated any documents while filing income tax or misused and laundered money received from foreign countries. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a non-government organization, was established in 1991 and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust in 2002.