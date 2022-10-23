FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Oct 2022 07:15:40      انڈین آواز

Govt cancels FCRA licences of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation & Rajiv Gandhi Trust

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Ministry has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) for alleged violations of laws. These two NGOs are currently being headed by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Official sources said that the FCRA licences have been cancelled after carrying out an investigation against these NGOs.

The Home Ministry had formed an inter-ministerial committee in 2020 to investigate certain irregularities. The committee comprised of officers from the Ministries of Home and Finance as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation. The committee was mandated to investigate if the trusts, run by the Gandhi family and other Congress leaders allegedly manipulated any documents while filing income tax or misused and laundered money received from foreign countries. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a non-government organization, was established in 1991 and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust in 2002.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat defending champion Australia by 89 runs

AMN New Zealand beat Defending Champion Australia by 89 runs in the opening match of T-20 World Cup Super 1 ...

Gaurika, Amandeep in four-way lead  as  15 Indians make the cut at Hero Women’s Indian Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 21 October :  Two  home challengers  Gaurika Bishnoi&n ...

Fifth Khelo India Youth Games-2022 to be held in Madhya Pradesh in January-February next year

AMN The Fifth Khelo India Youth Games -2022 will be held in Madhya Pradesh. The games will be held from 31s ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart