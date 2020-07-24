Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2020 12:07:36      انڈین آواز

Govt bans public procurement from countries sharing land border with India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Government has imposed restrictions on public procurement from the countries which share a land border with India to strengthen the defence and national security.

The Department of Expenditure in a detailed Order said the Government has amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security.

As per the order, any bidder from such countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services including consultancy services and non-consultancy services or works including turnkey projects only if the bidder is registered with the competent authority.

The competent authority for registration will be the registration committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, DPIIT.

Political clearance from the External Affairs Ministry and security clearance from the Home Ministry will also be mandatory.

The order also takes into its ambit public sector banks and financial institutions, Autonomous Bodies, Central Public Sector Enterprises and Public Private Partnership projects receiving financial support from the government or its undertakings.

The Central government has also written to State Chief Secretaries for the implementation of this Order in procurement by them and their undertakings.

The Finance Minister said the relaxation has been provided in certain limited cases, including for procurement of medical supplies for containment of COVID-19 global pandemic till December this year.

The Ministry said the new provisions will apply to all new tenders. In respect of tenders already invited, if the first stage of evaluation of qualifications has not been completed, bidders who are not registered under the new Order will be treated as not qualified.

If this stage has been crossed, ordinarily the tenders will be cancelled and the process started de novo.

The Order will also apply to other forms of public procurement. The Ministry said it does not apply to procurement by the private sector.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN BCCI will seek government's permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United ...

Will make India proud in Tokyo: Hockey captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Captain and ace midfielder Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence that Indian h ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!