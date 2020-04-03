FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2020 03:30:04      انڈین آواز
Ad

Govt asks states to strictly implement lockdown measures

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Centre has asked States and Union Territories to strictly implement lockdown measures in the letter and spirit. In a letter to State Chief Secretaries and UT administrators, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, it has been noticed that some States and UTs are allowing exceptions beyond what has been permitted under the lockdown.

He said, this amounts to violation of the lockdown measures announced by the Center under the Disaster Management Act and may defeat the overall objective of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

WHO deeply concerned about rapid rate of pandemic

WEB DESK World Health Organization said yesterday it was deeply concerned about thenear-exponential escalat ...

Govt launches ‘AarogyaSetu’ mobile app to asses and people on COVID-19

AMN The Government has launched a mobile app developed in public-private partnership to bring the people of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!