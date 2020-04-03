Govt asks states to strictly implement lockdown measures

AMN

Centre has asked States and Union Territories to strictly implement lockdown measures in the letter and spirit. In a letter to State Chief Secretaries and UT administrators, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, it has been noticed that some States and UTs are allowing exceptions beyond what has been permitted under the lockdown.

He said, this amounts to violation of the lockdown measures announced by the Center under the Disaster Management Act and may defeat the overall objective of containing the spread of COVID-19.