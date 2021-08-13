Govt asks it offices to switch over to Prepaid Smart Meters

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ministry of Power has issued an advisory to all Central Ministries of the Government to direct organisations under their administrative control to ensure switch over to Prepaid Smart Meters on priority.

As part of the same process, the ministries have also been asked to issue all enabling orders in this regard. This follows a clarification issued by Finance Ministry enabling all Central Ministries and Central Departments to make advance payments for pre-paid metered electricity without insisting on any Bank Guarantees, while at the same time ensuring proper accounting arrangements.

Prepaid Smart metering in all Government Departments would go a long way in ensuring the commitment of the Government in bringing DISCOMs back on the path of financial sustainability and promotion of energy efficiency. It would also serve as a model for emulation by States for defining similar such mechanisms that support prepayment of the electricity dues by their own Departments.