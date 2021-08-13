MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
China puts Canadian Michael Spavor in jail for 11 years as Huawei row intensifies
10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district
India, Singapore review entire gamut of bilateral relations
Govt asks it offices to switch over to Prepaid Smart Meters

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ministry of Power has issued an advisory to all Central Ministries of the Government to direct organisations under their administrative control to ensure switch over to Prepaid Smart Meters on priority.

As part of the same process, the ministries have also been asked to issue all enabling orders in this regard. This follows a clarification issued by Finance Ministry enabling all Central Ministries and Central Departments to make advance payments for pre-paid metered electricity without insisting on any Bank Guarantees, while at the same time ensuring proper accounting arrangements.

Prepaid Smart metering in all Government Departments would go a long way in ensuring the commitment of the Government in bringing DISCOMs back on the path of financial sustainability and promotion of energy efficiency. It would also serve as a model for emulation by States for defining similar such mechanisms that support prepayment of the electricity dues by their own Departments.

SPORTS

54-member Indian contingent given formal & virtual send-off to Tokyo Paralympic Games

A 54-member, largest ever Indian contingent was given a formal and virtual send-off today to Tokyo Paralympic ...

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

