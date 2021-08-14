Priyanka Gandhi accuses Twitter of being cahoots with BJP government
First Nasal COVID vaccine gets regulatory approval for 2nd, 3rd phase trials
Britain criticises US over Afghanistan pull-out
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2021 02:14:41      انڈین آواز

Govt asks Chirag Paswan to vacate bungalow allotted to father Ram Vilas Paswan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has reportedly asked the occupants of the 12 Janpath bungalow to vacate the accommodation that had been allotted to former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Currently Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan and other are occupying the Bunglow

The bungalow has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which was regularly holding its organisational meetings and other related events there.

An official in the ministry said that the bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, stayed at the bungalow for nearly three decades till his demise in October last year.

Presently, his wife, son Chirag Paswan and other family members have been staying there.

Last month, the notice had been issued by the directorate of estates that comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

“The eviction notice has been sent to the occupants of this bungalow, asking them to vacate it,” the official said.

Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country, had died at the age of 74 in October last year.

He was a minister in central governments headed by parties of contrasting ideological persuasions, ranging from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP, since 1989.

Chirag Paswan is locked in a power tussle with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for the LJP’s leadership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...

Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in t ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz