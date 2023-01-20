Govt asks banks to increase credit penetration in 112 aspirational districts

By A R Das

The Government has called upon bankers to ensure availability of at least one banking outlet within five kilometers of all inhabited villages in aspirational districts. Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Dr. Vivek Joshi chaired a review meeting with Lead District Managers of Aspirational Districts and State Level Bankers’ Committee convenors in New Delhi today.

He also asked the banks to work on further increase credit penetration in 112 aspirational districts.

During the meeting, banks were also requested to run financial literacy camps in villages with the help of Panchayati Raj institutions to further improve the performance of financial inclusion schemes. Dr. Joshi appreciated the efforts of State Level Bankers’ Committee in furthering the drive of financial Inclusion in the country and requested them to utilise the next six months to achieve the set milestones.