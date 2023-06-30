Govt asks banks to ensure enhanced credit for MSMEs

@PiyushGoyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has asked the Indian banks to ensure enhanced and affordable credit to MSMEs to achieve the target of one trillion dollar merchandise exports by 2030. Mr. Goyal stated this in a meeting called to discuss the issue of increasing the availability of export credit to the MSME exporters. It was attended by the top officials of 21 banks including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Central Bank of India.

Mr Goyal said that the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Limited can examine the extension of the scheme proposed for nine banks, to all the banks, so that the export credit offtake for the MSME Exporters can be increased. He advised the banks to take advantage of the scheme and extend adequate and affordable export credit to MSME exporters. The minister said, this will enable the country to achieve its target of one trillion dollar merchandize exports by 2030.