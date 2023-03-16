Govt asks 6 states to follow preventive strategy in view of rise in Covid cases

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka witness rise in COVID cases

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Health Ministry has asked Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to follow a five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinations and and adherence of COVID19 appropriate behaviour of wearing mask, maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing, as these States have witnessed a rise in COVID cases.

In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of the States, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, there are a few States which are reporting a higher number of cases indicating the possible localised spread of infection. He stressed on the need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

The Health Ministry has advised the States to examine the situation of COVID-19 at the district and sub-district levels and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID. It said the five-fold strategy – Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed.