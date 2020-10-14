Govt approves World Bank supported STARS project

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet has approved World Bank supported Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States -STARS project.

The Project seeks to support States in developing, implementing, evaluating and improving interventions with direct linkages to improved education outcomes.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the total project cost is Rs. 5,718 crore with the financial support of World Bank amounting to 500 million US dollar.

He said, STARS project would be implemented as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme under Department of School Education and Literacy .

Mr Javadekar said, it will cover six States namely Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha.

He said, this is an important milestone and the beginning of the New Education Policy.