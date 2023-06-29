Govt approves schemes for farmers; Hikes sugarcane fair and remunerative price

AMN / NEW DELHI

The central government has approved a unique package of innovative schemes for farmers with a total outlay of over 3.7 lakh crore rupees. The bouquet of schemes cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs is focused at the overall well-being and economic betterment of farmers by promoting sustainable agriculture. The initiatives will boost farmers’ income, strengthen natural and organic farming, rejuvenate soil productivity, and ensure food security.

Under it, the government approved continuation of the Urea Subsidy Scheme to ensure constant availability of urea to the farmers at the same price of 242 rupees per 45 kg bag. Over 3.68 lakh crore rupees have been committed for urea subsidy for the year 2022-23 to 2024-25. Eight Nano urea plants with production capacity of 44 Crore bottles equaling to 195 LMT of conventional urea will be commissioned by 2025-26 in the country.



Briefing media about the Union Cabinet decision in New Delhi, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said India is the first country in the world to produce nano urea and now the demand for nano urea is across the world.

The Minister informed that the government has cleared over 1451 crore rupees for Market Development Assistance (MDA) for promoting organic fertilizers from gobardhan plants. The MDA scheme in the form of 1500 rupees per MT to support marketing of organic fertilizers.

This initiative will facilitate the implementation of the Budget announcement of establishing 500 new waste-to-wealth plants under GOBARdhan scheme for promoting circular economy. The Centre has also decided for the introduction of Sulphur coated Urea (Urea Gold) to address Sulphur deficiency of soil and save input costs for the farmers.

Dr Mandaviya said the centre has also approved the PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PMPRANAM) to incentivize States and Union Territories to promote alternate fertilizers and balanced use of chemical fertilizers.

The government has approved the fair and remunerative price of 315 rupees per quintal for sugarcane farmers for the season 2023-24. The move will benefit five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in its meeting in New Delhi today. Briefing media in New Delhi about the Union Cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, it is the highest ever fair and remunerative price for sugarcane farmers.