31 Mar 2022 03:00:07

Govt approves release of additional installment of 3% of DA to Central Govt employees, DR to pensioner from 1 January 2022

Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the release of an additional instalment of three Percent of dearness allowance, DA to Central Government employees and dearness relief to pensioners from the first of January this year.

This will be over the existing rate of 31 percent of the basic pay or Pensionto compensate for the price rise.

The combined impact on the exchequer in this regard will be 9,544.50 crore rupees per annum and this will benefit 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. 

