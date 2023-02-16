Govt approves programme to strengthen cooperatives

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 01:44:30      انڈین آواز
Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet decided that the initial target of the programme will be to establish two lakh multipurpose PACS, Dairy and Fishery Cooperatives in the next five years and strengthen existing societies.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a comprehensive programme to strengthen cooperative movement in the country by establishing viable Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), dairy cooperatives and fishery cooperatives at panchayat and village levels.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told newspersons that the programme conceived by Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will provide farmer members with requisite forward and backward linkages to market their produce, enhance their income, obtain credit facilities and other services at village level.

He said, these PACS, Dairy and Fishery Cooperatives will be established in the next five years. The Minister said, this will enable cooperative societies to set up and modernise necessary infrastructure. Mr Thakur said, this will also strengthen the cooperative sector and help in generating employment opportunities in rural areas.

Union Cabinet has also approved Centrally Sponsored Scheme- Vibrant Villages Programme for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of 4,800 crore rupees. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, it will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunities in four States and one Union Territory along the northern land border. These include Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh. Mr Thakur said, this will improve the quality of life of the people as well as inclusive growth of villages on northern border. 

