Govt approves production-linked incentive scheme on National programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules

Staff Reporter

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved Production Linked Incentive Scheme Tranche-2 on ‘National programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt scale in High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules. The national programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules aims to build an ecosystem for manufacturing high-efficiency solar PV modules in India reducing import dependence in the area of Renewable Energy. It will strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and generate employment.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the Tranche-2 scheme of High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules has been approved with an outlay of 19 thousand 500 crore rupees for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt scale. He said, the aim is to build an ecosystem for manufacturing high-efficiency solar PV modules. Mr Thakur said, Solar PV manufacturers are to be selected through transparent selection process.

He said, about 65 thousand Mega Watt per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules will be installed. The Minister said, the scheme will bring a direct investment of around 94 thousand crore rupees. Mr Thakur said, the scheme will generate direct employment for around 2 lakh persons and indirect jobs for around eight lakh persons.

Cabinet today also approved modifications in Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem India. Under the modified programme, uniform fiscal support of 50 percent of Project Cost shall be provided across all technology nodes for setting up Semiconductor Fabs. Given the niche technology and nature of compound semiconductors and advanced packaging, the modified programme shall also provide financial support of 50 percent of Capital Expenditure. Mr Thakur said, earlier there was an incentive in range of 30 to 50per cent provided for three schemes related to semiconductor fabs , display fabs, and compound semiconductor and packaging schemes. He added that under the modified program and uniform incentive of 50per cent will be applied to these three schemes.

The Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed that the Union Cabinet also approved the National Logistics Policy. It was recently unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently to bring down logistics costs, ensure seamless movement of goods in the country and improve efficiency and global positioning. He said, this policy paves way for a reduction in logistics costs in the country.

The National Logistics Policy sets targets to improve the country’s Logistics Performance Index ranking and bring India into the top 25 countries by 2030.