Govt approves procurement of 13.77 LMT of pulses, oilseeds from 5 states

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has given approval for the procurement of 13.77 Lakh Metric Tonnes- LMT of Pulses and Oilseeds for Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana.

For the other States and UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposal for Kharif pulses and oilseeds and procurement will be made as per Price Support Scheme, if the market rates goes below its Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Till 24th of this month, the Central government through its Nodal Agencies has procured over 34 MT of Moong having MSP value of 25 lakh rupees benefitting several farmers in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 5,089 Metric Tonnes of copra having MSP value of over 52 crore rupees has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Agriculture Ministry said, 5637 MT Paddy at MSP of 1868 rupees per quintal was procured from farmers of Haryana and Punjab till yesterday. The procurement of paddy for the remaining States commenced today. The procurement of cotton for the season 2020-21 will commence from 1st of next month