Govt approves higher ethanol price based on raw materials under Ethanol Blended Programme

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, CCEA has approved higher ethanol price derived from different sugarcane based raw materials under Ethanol Blended Programme. It has been approved for the forthcoming sugar season 2022-23 during Ethanol Supply Year 2022-23 from 1st of December this year to 31st of October, 2023.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the price of ethanol from C heavy molasses route (which is the end by-product of the processing in the sugar factory) has been increased from 46 rupees 66 paise to 49 rupees 41 paise per litre. Mr Puri said that the price of ethanol from B heavy molasses route will go up from 59 rupees 8 paise to 60 rupees 73 paise per litre.

The Minister also informed that the government has advanced the target for 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 5 years from 2030 to 2025 . He informed that the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending has already been achieved in May this year. Mr Puri said, E-20 fuel is likely to be available at petrol pumps under pilot project from next year.

The government has said that all distilleries will be able to take benefit of the scheme and large number of them are expected to supply ethanol for the Ethanol Blended Programme. Remunerative price to ethanol suppliers will help in early payment to cane farmers, in the process contributing to minimize difficulty of sugarcane farmers.

The Government has been implementing Ethanol Blended Petrol programme wherein Oil Markeitng Companies sell petrol blended with ethanol up to 10 per cent. This programme aims at promoting the use of alternative and environment friendly fuels. This intervention also seeks to reduce import dependence for energy requirements and give boost to agriculture sector.