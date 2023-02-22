इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2023 09:41:01      انڈین آواز
Govt approves 5 year project on “Innovative Extension Approaches for Revitalising agriculture in J&K”

Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, in order to give a huge push to sustainable agriculture in the Union Territory, the Government has approved a five-year project on “Innovative Extension Approaches for Revitalising Agriculture in J&K”.

The project, worth 463 crore rupees, is aimed at empowering farmers and educated youth through technology driven and inclusive agri-extension services.

One of the critical outcomes of the project would be the creation of two thousand Kissan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs), at the Panchayat level as a hub of convergence of services at the district level they will also serve as a One Stop Centre for extending farmer-oriented services related to agriculture and allied sectors.

The project envisages promoting sustainable and profitable agriculture with a significant increase in the share of agricultural GDP. The project will also establish business orientation centres at Sher-E- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir and Jammu and facilitate real-time problem redressal through cyber extension including RS-GIS-driven agro-advisories and ICT-based virtual contacts and communication systems. The project will also create a strong MIS system to maintain transparency and accountability in service delivery and information sharing with parent departments and administration.

