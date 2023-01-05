FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2023 10:51:55      انڈین آواز

Govt approves continuation of schemes worth around Rs 13,000 crore for development of north-eastern region

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Union Cabinet has approved continuation of schemes of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, with an outlay of 12 thousand 882 crore rupees for the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission. Extension of the approved schemes would enable better planning for implementation of the schemes. The balance period of the commission is from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, Development of North Eastern Region Minister G Kishan Reddy has said, of the total outlay, over eight thousand 139 crore rupees have been approved for the North East Special Infrastructure Scheme. He said, the outlay for ‘Schemes of North Eastern Council will be over 3202.7 crore rupees including committed liabilities of ongoing projects. The Minister said, the outlay for Special Packages for Bodoland Territorial Council, Dima Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council is one thousand 540 crore rupees.

Mr Reddy said, the objectives of the schemes of the Ministry of DoNER is to supplement the efforts of the different Central Ministries and Departments on one hand and the needs of the North Eastern Region States on the other, for uncovered development or welfare activities.  The schemes help provide gap-filling support to the eight North Eastern States as per their felt needs, by taking up developmental and infrastructural activities to mitigate connectivity and social sector deficits and enhancing livelihood and employment opportunities in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart