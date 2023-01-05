Govt approves continuation of schemes worth around Rs 13,000 crore for development of north-eastern region

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Union Cabinet has approved continuation of schemes of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, with an outlay of 12 thousand 882 crore rupees for the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission. Extension of the approved schemes would enable better planning for implementation of the schemes. The balance period of the commission is from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, Development of North Eastern Region Minister G Kishan Reddy has said, of the total outlay, over eight thousand 139 crore rupees have been approved for the North East Special Infrastructure Scheme. He said, the outlay for ‘Schemes of North Eastern Council will be over 3202.7 crore rupees including committed liabilities of ongoing projects. The Minister said, the outlay for Special Packages for Bodoland Territorial Council, Dima Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council is one thousand 540 crore rupees.

Mr Reddy said, the objectives of the schemes of the Ministry of DoNER is to supplement the efforts of the different Central Ministries and Departments on one hand and the needs of the North Eastern Region States on the other, for uncovered development or welfare activities. The schemes help provide gap-filling support to the eight North Eastern States as per their felt needs, by taking up developmental and infrastructural activities to mitigate connectivity and social sector deficits and enhancing livelihood and employment opportunities in the region.