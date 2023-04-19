इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2023 03:17:32      انڈین آواز
Govt approves 8 projects for Clean Ganga Mission

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved eight projects worth around 638 crore rupees. The projects were approved at the Executive Committee meeting of NMCG chaired by its Director General G Asok Kumar.

Four projects amounting to around 407 crore rupees were approved for pollution abatement in the Shamli district with an aim to clean River Hindon, which is a tributary of River Yamuna. Ministry of Jal Shakti in a statement said that these projects are part of the comprehensive Hindon Rejuvenation Plan as this river is identified as Priority-I polluted river stretch.

As part of preparations for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh in 2025, one project for development of seven ghats was approved. The ghats include Dashashmedh Ghat, Quila Ghat, Gyan Ganga Ashram Ghat and Saraswati Ghat. These ghats will have amenities such as area for bathing, universal access ramp and drinking water points.

For Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, one sewerage management project each was approved at the meeting. In Bihar, a project to construct three Sewage Treatment Plants among other works was approved at a cost of nearly 77 crore rupees. These projects will prevent the flow of polluted water into River Kiul which is a tributary of Ganga. In Madhya Pradesh, a project to construct 22 Million Litres per Day Sewage Treatment Plant and other works, was approved at a cost of about 93 crore rupees. It will prevent the flow of polluted water into River Kshipra, sub-tributary of Yamuna.

Another project for ghat development was approved for Haridwar in Uttarakhand where Akhand Param Dham ghat will be constructed at a cost of over two crore rupees.

