Govt approves 44 training schools for drone training: VK Singh

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has approved 44 training schools for providing drone training and skilling across the country.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. V K Singh said that the training schools have certified 2,520 drone pilots till date. He said the drone industry in the country is still at a nascent stage.

In reply to another question, the Minister said 56 applications for financial assistance under the Production Linked Incentive for Drones and Drone Components have been received, and are being examined.