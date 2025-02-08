Govt approves ₹8,800 cr for Skill India programme

Extends National Commission for Safai Karamcharis

Staff Reporter

The government has approved 8,800 crore rupees for the Skill India programme for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26. Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that demand-driven skill development is the focus of the government, and emphasis will be placed on convergence and quality enhancement. He said this underscores the government’s commitment to building a skilled, future-ready workforce by integrating demand-driven, technology-enabled, and industry-aligned training across the country.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan Scheme are now combined under the composite central sector scheme of the Skill India Programme. Mr. Vaishnaw said the government has also approved the extension of the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for three years, till 31st March 2028. The minister said this would help in facilitating the socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers, improving working conditions in the sanitation sector, and aiming to achieve zero fatalities while performing hazardous cleaning.

The minister also informed that the South Coast Railways Zone has been given ex post facto approval, which will lead to increased efficiency in railway operations.