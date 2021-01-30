Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
Govt approaching issue of farm laws with an open mind, says PM at all party meet

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told All-Party Meeting that the government is approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind. He said that the government’s stand is the same as it was on 22nd January and the proposal given by the Agriculture Minister still stands.

Speaking at All-Party Meeting on Budget Session of Parliament, Mr Modi reiterated that the Agriculture Minister is just a phone call away for taking forward the talks. On references made by the leaders on the unfortunate incident on 26th January, Prime Minister said that the law will take its own course.

After the conclusion of the all party meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that government still stands on its statement given after the 11th round of meeting with the farmers. Talking to reporters, Mr Joshi said that the Prime Minister said in the all party meeting that farmer should move forward and accept the proposals given by the government.

Prime Minister said that the government is open to detailed discussion on issues raised by the leaders in the meeting. He reaffirmed the importance of smooth functioning of Parliament and comprehensive debates on the Floor of the House. He added that frequent disruptions mean smaller parties suffer as they cannot express themselves adequately. He said that it is for the bigger parties to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly. Prime Minister highlighted the role India can play to further global good in many sectors. He referred to the skills and prowess of the people, which can be a force multiplier for global prosperity.

Prime Minister paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punya Tithi and said that we must strive towards fulfilling his dreams. He also condemned the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in USA this morning, saying that such an atmosphere of hate is not welcome for our planet.

