Govt appreciates major social media platforms for compliance of new IT rules

AMN / WEB DESK

Union minister for nElectronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that it is nice to see significant social media platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram following the new IT Rules.

In a tweet, the Minister said, the first compliance report on voluntary removal of offensive posts published by them as per IT Rules is a big step towards transparency.

Facebook published its first compliance report on Friday. It said, it took action against 30 million content pieces across ten violation categories including bullying, hate speech and harassment during 15th of May to 15th of June.

Instagram took action against two million content pieces during the same period.

Other major platforms that made their compliance report public include Google and Koo App.

Under the new IT rules, media platforms will have to publish periodic compliance report every month and mention the details of complaints received and action taken.