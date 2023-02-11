Govt appoints two new Supreme Court judges, takes top court’s strength to full..

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2023 12:31:54      انڈین آواز
The Central government has appointed two new Supreme Court judges, taking the top court’s strength to full. 

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the development and said two high court chief justices were on Friday elevated to the Supreme Court, bringing the total strength of the Apex Court to its maximum of 34 judges. 

The Minister announced the elevation of Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC, whose names were recommended by the collegium.

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

