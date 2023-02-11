Govt appoints two new Supreme Court judges, takes top court’s strength to full..

The Central government has appointed two new Supreme Court judges, taking the top court’s strength to full.

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the development and said two high court chief justices were on Friday elevated to the Supreme Court, bringing the total strength of the Apex Court to its maximum of 34 judges.

The Minister announced the elevation of Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC, whose names were recommended by the collegium.