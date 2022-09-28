Govt appoints Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) as new CDS

Staff Reporter

The Government of India today appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Chauhan will also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, informed the Ministry of Defense.

Chauhan, a PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command.

As per the MoD, in his career spanning over nearly 40 years, Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He had commanded an Infantry Division in the Baramula sector in the Northern Command.

The NDA alumnus became the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service on May 31, 2021.