Govt announces new scheme for tourist vehicle operators

By Sudhir kumar

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new scheme for tourist vehicle operators. Any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an All India tourist authorization and permit through online mode. It will be issued, after relevant documents are submitted and fees deposited, within 30 days of submission of such applications.

The new set of rules to be known as, All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2021, will be applicable from 1st April this year. All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity. The new rules for permits are expected to go a long way in promoting tourism across the states. It will also consolidate a central database and fees of all such authorization which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement and promotion of tourism.