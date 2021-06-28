Govt announces free one month tourist visa to 5 lakh tourists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman here today announced a slew of measures to provide relief to diverse sectors affected by the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Aimed at providing relief to people working in tourism sector, FM said that once Visa issuance is restarted, the first 5 lakh Tourists Visas will be issued visa free of charge to visit India.

“This is another scheme aimed at boosting the tourism sector. It envisages that once Visa issuance is restarted, the first 5 lakh Tourists Visas will be issued visa free of charge to visit India. However, the benefit will be available only once per tourist. The facility will be applicable till 31st March, 2022 or till 5 lakh visas are issued, whichever is earlier. Total financial implications of the scheme to the government will be Rs 100 crore”, she said.

Scheme for Tourists guides/ stakeholders

Another new scheme announced today aims at providing relief to people working in tourism sector. Under new Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID-affected sectors, working capital/personal loans will be provided to people in tourism sector to discharge liabilities and restart businesses impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme will cover 10,700 Regional Level Tourist Guides recognised by Ministry of Tourism and Tourist Guides recognised by the State Governments; and about 1,000 Travel and Tourism Stakeholders (TTS) recognized by Ministry of Tourism. TTS’s will be eligible to get a loan upto Rs. 10 lakh each while tourist guides can avail loan upto Rs 1 lakh each. There will be no processing charges, waiver of foreclosure/prepayment charges and no requirement of additional collateral. Scheme to be administered by the Ministry of Tourism through NCGTC.