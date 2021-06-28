PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe
National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%
Dragon fruit cultivated by Maharashtra farmers exported to Dubai
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
Govt announces free one month tourist visa to 5 lakh tourists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman here today announced a slew of measures to provide relief to diverse sectors affected by the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Aimed at providing relief to people working in tourism sector, FM said that once Visa issuance is restarted, the first 5 lakh Tourists Visas will be issued visa free of charge to visit India.

“This is another scheme aimed at boosting the tourism sector. It envisages that once Visa issuance is restarted, the first 5 lakh Tourists Visas will be issued visa free of charge to visit India. However, the benefit will be available only once per tourist. The facility will be applicable till 31st March, 2022 or till 5 lakh visas are issued, whichever is earlier. Total financial implications of the scheme to the government will be Rs 100 crore”, she said.

Scheme for Tourists guides/ stakeholders

Another new scheme announced today aims at providing relief to people working in tourism sector. Under new Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID-affected sectors, working capital/personal loans will be provided to people in tourism sector to discharge liabilities and restart businesses impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme will cover 10,700 Regional Level Tourist Guides recognised by Ministry of Tourism and Tourist Guides recognised by the State Governments; and about 1,000 Travel and Tourism Stakeholders (TTS) recognized by Ministry of Tourism. TTS’s will be eligible to get a loan upto Rs. 10 lakh each while tourist guides can avail loan upto Rs 1 lakh each. There will be no processing charges, waiver of foreclosure/prepayment charges and no requirement of additional collateral. Scheme to be administered by the Ministry of Tourism through NCGTC.

SPORTS

Women hockey: Our aim is to produce best results at Tokyo Olympics, says Forward Udita

By Harpal Singh Bedi For forward Udita, a handball player who switched to Hockey only in 2016, getting sele ...

Rahi Sarnobat wins gold at Shooting World Cup

By Harpal Singh Bedi Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, shot to glory and gold as she claimed 25M Pistol t ...

Serena Williams not to play in Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Serena Williams has confirmed she will not play in this summer’s delayed To ...

خبرنامہ

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

امریکی معیشت کے لئے یہ سال بہترین ثابت ہوسکتا ہے

اے ایم ایناقتصادی ماہرین کے مطابق امریکی معیشت کی ترقی کے لئ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

