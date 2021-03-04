Govt allows round clock Covid-19 vaccination to speed up immunisation

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has allowed round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination in order to expedite the immunisation drive. In a tweet, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the government has lifted the time restriction to increase the speed of vaccination.

He said people can now get vaccinated 24 by 7 according to their convenience. Dr Harsh Vardhan said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of health as well as the time of citizens.

Easing restrictions, all private hospitals were on Tuesday allowed to give the vaccines if they adhere to the laid down norms, while the 9 am to 5 pm timing was also done away with.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital in Delhi yesterday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi.