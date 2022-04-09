FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt allows precaution dose of COVID vaccine for all above 18 years of age

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government has decided to make precaution dose of COVID vaccines available to above 18 population group from tomorrow at private vaccination centres. The Union Health Ministry said, all those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose, will be eligible for Precaution Dose.

The Ministry said, about 96 per cent of all above 15 population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, while about 83 per cent of above 15 population has received both the doses. More than two crore 40 lakh Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and above 60 population group. The Ministry said, 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and above 60 population will continue.

