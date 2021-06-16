Govt allows near home vaccination centers for elderly and differently abled people

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria has said that the government has allowed the establishment of near home vaccination centers for elderly and differently abled people. He said, the step was taken to simplify the process of vaccination.

The Minister today addressed a programme on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Minister highlighted various steps taken by the central government to assist the senior citizens during the COVID pandemic. He said, the Central Government has taken the initiative to provide protection to its elderly population by immunizing them at the earliest. He said, the majority of elderly population have received the first dose and have been able to protect themselves from COVID-19.