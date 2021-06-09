Govt allots 5 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz frequency band to Railways to enhance safety of train operations

By Sudhir Kumar

The Union Cabinet today approved an allotment of 5 Megahertz Spectrum in 700 MHz frequency band to Indian Railways for public safety and security services at stations and in trains.

With this spectrum, Railways has envisaged to provide Long Term Evolution, LTE-based Mobile Train Radio Communication on its route. The estimated investment in the project is more than Rs 25,000 crore and it will be completed in the next five years.

The purpose of the LTE for Railways is to provide secure and reliable voice, video and data communication services for operational, safety and security applications. It will be used for modern signalling and train protection systems and ensure seamless communication between loco pilots and guards.

Briefing media in New Delhi after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, this will enhance safety and security of train operations.