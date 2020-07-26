COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs
COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691
Govt allocates additional Rs 40,000 crore in MGNREG Scheme

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar has said that an additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore has also been made for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme during this financial year in view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister said that a provision of about Rs 1,20,000 crore has already been made in the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2020-21.

He called upon the States to ensure that funds being routed to Gram Panchayats are effectively used for development works at the village level.

Mr Tomar said this while inaugurating a function through a video conference on Strengthening of the Risk-Based Internal Audit of Rural Development Programmes yesterday. He emphasized that the focus of the government is on ensuring high levels of transparency in the implementation of rural development programmes.

Mr Tomar said, his Ministry has developed a multi-pronged strategy for expanding livelihood opportunities through wage and self-employment, providing rural housing, roads infrastructure and providing a social safety net.

On this occasion, Mr Tomar released a Financial Management Index for Rural Development Programmes to rank the performance of the States. The States will be ranked on the basis of preparation of annual plan, projecting the requirement of funds for the financial year, expeditious release of State’s share, timely utilization of the funds and submission of the Utilization Certificates.

